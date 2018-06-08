Travel Channel Sets Marathon of 'No Reservations' in Tribute to Anthony Bourdain

The network will run a 12-hour marathon of the late celebrity chef's Emmy-winning series on Sunday.

Hours after news broke that Anthony Bourdain died at age 61 on Friday morning, the Travel Channel announced plans to pay tribute to the celebrity chef's legacy. This Sunday, the network will air a 12-hour marathon of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.

The show, which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2012, won the Emmy for outstanding cinematography for nonfiction programming in 2009 and 2011. In all, Bourdain filmed 142 episodes. According to a Friday press release, the Travel Channel will air "celebrated episodes," including his memorable journey to Spain's Costa Brava and his exploration of Lais.

On Friday morning, the Travel Channel shared its sorrow over Bourdain's death in a Twitter statement: "We are stunned and deeply saddened to hear that the world is now without its global ambassador, Anthony Bourdain. He was an incredible talent who showed us beautiful, gritty, complicated and delicious places in every corner of the world. His wit and perspective will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

CNN, the network behind Bourdain's other critically acclaimed series Parts Unknown, also revealed plans to honor the late food enthusiast and TV personality in programming over the weekend. On Friday night, the network will air a special tribute Remembering Anthony Bourdain, and on Saturday, a night of Bourdain's favorite episodes of Parts Unknown will play.

On Sunday, CNN will air a previously scheduled episode of Parts Unknown, in which Bourdain ventures into Berlin, with a special introduction from Anderson Cooper. An encore of Remembering Anthony Bourdain will play immediately after.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France after an apparent suicide, CNN confirmed early Friday. Though Bourdain appeared to have hanged himself, his exact cause of death is still under investigation. "We have indeed learned of the death by hanging of the American chef this morning in a luxury hotel in Kaysersberg, Le Chambard," said Colmar's public prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel in a statement. "At this stage, nothing suggests the intervention of a third party."