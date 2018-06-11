Anthony Bourdain Ex Calls Their Daughter "So Strong and Brave"

Ottavia Busia-Bourdain took to Instagram to share a photo of their child at a recent concert performance.

In her first social media post since Anthony Bourdain’s death, the chef’s estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain has given an update on their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane. Busia-Bourdain took to Instagram to share a photo of Ariane’s recent concert performance and memorialize Bourdain.

The couple amicably separated in 2016, but never officially divorced and co-parented their daughter. While Bourdain was often busy on the road filming Parts Unknown, he told People in February that he never filmed in two cities back-to-back so he could spend five days a month with his daughter — who lives in New York with her mother.

Busia-Bourdain’s Instagram post showed their only daughter standing on stage, microphone in hand at the New York City venue DROM. "Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are," the heartfelt caption read.

