Anthony Bourdain's Book Imprint to End Following His Death

Anthony Bourdain's book imprint will be discontinued after the remaining works under contract come out.

The announcement came Friday from HarperCollins Publishing.

Anthony Bourdain Books was founded in 2011 and released through the Harper imprint Ecco. The imprint had released works by Daniel Vaughan and Marilyn Hagerty among others. Bourdain, the celebrity chef, best-selling author and CNN host, was found dead in his hotel room Friday in France. CNN is calling his death a suicide.

A HarperCollins official told The Associated Press that future books from his imprint include We Fed An Island by Jose Andres, the chef widely praised for his efforts to feed Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria.