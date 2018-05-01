Anthony Hemingway: 'Unsolved' is "Changing the Narrative" on Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac

"I think when you think of Biggie and Tupac, that is the real tragedy and the despair of not having the ability to really know who they could have been today," Hemingway told THR.

Executive producer Anthony Hemingway and show creator Kyle Long have given audiences a closer look into the personal lives of rap legends Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. on USA Network’s Unsolved, including shining a light on the friendship between the two that was overshadowed by their publicized feud.

Hemingway told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio that tapping into that relationship was important. “One of the things that really excited me about it was the idea of changing the narrative of what we’ve shared. I think when you think of Biggie and Tupac, and to me that is the real tragedy and the despair of not having the ability to really know who they could have been today,” he said. “So the idea of being able to tap into their friendship was so exciting.”

Hemingway also spoke on the most challenging scenes to shoot, including the reenactment of their deaths. “The scenes that reenact their murders were the most heavily lifting and I think the hardest to really figure out the right ways in how to approach it, asking all the questions and getting the fine details of it was… it was just so surreal when we got that shot.”

“I think it’s very important for us to really pay attention and reflect on these things and learn,” he told THR. “I think we have to really understand and the unfortunate is having to use the loss of someone’s life to hopefully learn from, but I think it’s important for us to pay attention to these things and learn.”

The season finale of Unsolved airs Tuesday, May 1.