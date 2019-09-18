Anthony and Joe Russo to Be Honored By Cinematographers Guild

"They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling," Lewis Rothenberg, National President of the ICG, said in a statement.

Anthony and Joe Russo will receive the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony next year.

The ceremony celebrates the best in film and television campaigns of the year, and the sibling director duo behind Avengers: Endgame will be honored for their historic contributions to the art of cinema and television.

"Anthony and Joe Russo have made a huge impact in cinema with the record-breaking Avengers and Captain America films," said Lewis Rothenberg, national president of the ICG. "They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling and are two of the most exciting innovators in our industry today. We are thrilled to celebrate their cinematic showmanship and commitment to nurturing new talent."

The Russos have directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Their television credits include Deadly Class, Happy Endings and Arrested Development, which won the Russos an Emmy Award in 2004 for the pilot episode.

In 2018, the Russo's opened AGBO, an artist-led collective studio focusing on creating global content for film, television and digital platforms. They are also co-founders of Bullitt, a creative studio centered on brand-integrated entertainment and advertising content.

The brothers recently premiered their film Mosul, directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. They are directing Cherry, starring Tom Holland, this fall from a script by Jessica Goldberg. The two have also produced Dhaka starring Chris Hemsworth, scheduled to premiere in 2020 on Netflix.

Tim Menke and Sheryl Main will serve as co-chairs of the awards.

ICG, IATSE Local 600 will hold the awards luncheon on Feb. 22, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.