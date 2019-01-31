Anti-Abortion Movie 'Unplanned' Finds Theatrical Distributor

Pure Flix, the company that also distributed 'God's Not Dead,' says it will release 'Unplanned' in March on 800 screens.

Unplanned, a feature film taking a critical look at Planned Parenthood, has found a distribution partner in Pure Flix, which says it will release the movie on 800 screens on March 29.

On Thursday, backers also released a trailer, a two-and-half clip that features primary character, Abby Johnson, renouncing abortion and Planned Parenthood, where she once worked as a clinic director.

Johnson is played by Ashley Bratcher, who told Fox News last month that her mother, at age 19, nearly aborted her but changed her mind while at the clinic the day the procedure was scheduled. In the trailer, Johnson is warned not to defy Planned Parenthood, "one of the most powerful organizations on the planet."

Unplanned was written and directed by Cary Soloman and Chuck Konzelman, the writers and co-producers of God's Not Dead and God's Not Dead 2, both of which were also distributed theatrically by Pure Flix.

"We had other offers but felt they would be our strongest partner because of the great success we've had together in the past," said Konzelman.

The $6 million Unplanned was partially financed by Michael Lindell, the multimillionaire founder of My Pillow. Worth an estimated $300 million, Lindell is a born-again Christian and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

Lindell told THR he invested $1 million in Unplanned and that he intends on partially financing more films that support his values. He also helped finance Church People, a Christian comedy starring Stephen Baldwin that is in postproduction.

The filmmakers say they made Unplanned in secret under an assumed name due to its controversial nature and that its plans to feature portions of several mainstream pop songs were scaled back after major labels refused to license music to them.