Anti-Defamation League Leads Fight Against Hatred at Annual Entertainment Industry Dinner

New Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc was honored by the Anti-Defamation League Tuesday night at the group's annual entertainment industry dinner for her commitment to fighting prejudice and using her position to bring attention to underrepresented communities.

The former A+E Networks chief spoke to The Hollywood Reporter before the ceremony and explained what receiving the award meant to her.

“It’s a huge honor to be recognized for work that you think just is what you should be doing," she said. "You go to work every day and you make decisions with no eye towards recognitions or awards. You make decisions based on you thinking that’s the right story to tell at the right time. And to have those decisions result in making an impact in society and then being recognized for that is really an honor.”

The ADL was founded over 100 years ago, but in the wake of Charlottesville and recent prominent hate crimes, many of the guests felt that the organization's work fighting hate and discrimination was more relevant than ever.

Rob Morrow, who served as the emcee for the evening, told THR why he felt it was so vitally important to support the organization.

"This is the time," Morrow said, recalling how he hosted the event a few years ago, making what he now considers to be a "premature" declaration that "this is the most important time for the ADL to do what they do."

He added, ahead of this year's event, "Truth is under assault and it's very surreal and frustrating.”

During the program, several speakers made clear the ADL’s mission to fight hate in all its forms and to protect any group that was subject to racial, religious or sexual oppression.

The audience was moved to rousing applause several times, as they heard stories about the ADL coming to the aid of people were subject to oppression, like a college student who had a swastika drawn on her dorm room door on the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Producer and long time ADL supporter Ben Silverman spoke to the importance of the group's mission when he addressed the audience.

“ADL is a champion of justice and shines a light where there is injustice and does it by defending those who can’t defend themselves and I think that is all of our mission, but also the mission of the Hollywood community that is here today," he said.

Speaking about Dubuc, he added, "And the mission that I’ve watched Nancy, door by door, show by show, audience by audience, champion, is the mission to tell stories of those who are also underserved and stories of the oppressed.”

The evening raised over half a million dollars for the ADL.