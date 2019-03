Antoine Russbach's feature debut, about a workaholic father struggling to maintain his bond with his daughter, also won best awards for best screenplay and best supporting role.

Two debut films —Antoine Russbach's Those Who Work and Anja Kofmel's documentary Chris The Swiss —won big at the 2019 Swiss film awards Friday night, picking up honors for best fiction film and best documentary feature, respectively.

Those Who Work, which stars Olivier Gourmet as a workaholic father who reassesses his life after being fired from his job, also won honors for best screenplay and best supporting performance for actress Pauline Schneider.

Chris The Swiss also picked up honors for best film score and best editing. In the documentary, Kofmel digs into the story behind her cousin, a young journalist who turned up dead in 1992 during the Croatian war, his body dressed in the uniform of the international mercenary group.

Joel Basman won best actor for playing the lead in Michael Steiner's Wolkenbruch, a dramedy about a young orthodox Jew looking for love who falls for a schikse. Best actress went to Judith Hofmann for Simon Jaquemet's The Innocent, in which she plays a woman whose well-ordered life is threatened when an ex-lover is released from prison.

Beki Probst, the former head of Berlin's European Film Market and a veteran Swiss exhibitor, received this year's Honorary Award for her “dedication to national and international cinema.”

The 2019 Swiss Film Awards were handed out in Geneva Friday night.