'Paddington' Backer Anton Names Cecile Gaget President of Int'l Production, Distribution

The former Gaumont executive will oversee international expansion at Sébastien Raybaud's production and finance group, whose credits include the 'Paddington' franchise and TV series ' His Dark Materials.'

Former Gaumont executive Cecile Gaget has been named the new president of international production and distribution at Anton, the fast-growing European production and finance group run by Sébastien Raybaud.

Gaget will take up her new job on Oct. 1, overseeing Anton's international expansion efforts.

Launched by Raybaud in 2011, Anton quickly established itself as a go-to player for financing of high-end European co-productions, using a $200 million slate financing deal with French major Studiocanal to help bankroll such hits as Paddington, Non-Stop and Shaun The Sheep. The group also set up an ongoing drama fund with the BBC to finance big-budget television series including His Dark Materials and McMafia.

Anton last year launched its own film production arm. It's slate includes Rebecca Hall-starrer The Night House, which Searchlight Pictures picked up for worldwide release in Sundance, and Gerard Butler actioner Greenland, which STX will release. The company also has financing agreements in place with several European production companies including Federation Entertainment and TF1-owned Newen.

Earlier this month, Anton backed new TV joint venture Beiboot Representation with former BBC Studios exec Tobi De Graaff.

Gaget comes to Anton from a successful run at Gaumont, most recently as head of international production and distribution at the French studio. Her achievements there included picking up U.S. remake rights to South Korean zombie hit Train to Busan, which have been optioned by New Line, overseeing worldwide sales of global Gallic hit The Intouchables as well as Nicolas Winding Refn’s films Only God Forgives and The Neon Demon, and organizing the international marketing campaigns on films such as Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin. She also set up Gaumont's U.S. film division Gaget will be based in Paris and London.

"I am excited to be joining Anton’s talented team," Gaget said in a statement. "Together we aim to create a home for bold filmmakers and creators. Sébastien has proven to be an innovator and true visionary in our evolving industry, and I am thrilled to be part of the company’s dynamic next step."

Gaget's appointment will be a boost for Anton's feature film ambitions as the financing group expands to become a fully-fledged mini-major.

"We are delighted that Cecile is joining us," Raybaud said. "Her ability to shepherd both our major features, such as the upcoming Greenland, as well as European gems like The Intouchables and The Death of Stalin, which she previously oversaw, makes her the perfect fit with Anton’s mission."



