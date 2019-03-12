Antoni Porowski Talks Navigating Fame With 'Queer Eye' Castmates

The 'Queer Eye' star also discussed his upcoming cookbook, 'Antoni in the Kitchen,' and teased season three of the Netflix series.

The stars of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot are gearing up for their third season, premiering March 15, and this time the Fab Five are bringing their confidence and self-love to Kansas City, Missouri.

Antoni Porowski, the show's resident food and wine expert, teased what’s to come for the third installment of the series to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "I said this for season two and it still holds very true: inclusivity and diversity continues to be at the center of what we’re doing, and we only can expand that."

He added that they are helping more women this season, "which is really important, just to balance it out so it's not just straight white dudes. Not that they don’t need our help; everyone needs help at some point in their lives. But I haven't seen any footage yet. Netflix is super secretive with it, but we hear little rumors."

The cast of Queer Eye have seen worldwide success since the show made its debut February of last year and are learning how to navigate their newfound fame. "We're experiencing so many incredible things, but we also get exhausted. We do a lot of press, we work really hard, and we’re all working on our other side projects and hustling," Porowski said.

"We're there to vent to each other without having to worry about being judged because we're all going through the same way, shape or form, the same thing. We're in it together," he continued. "We get to experience this really weird thing that nobody wrote a book for on how to navigate."

Porowski also discussed his upcoming cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen, set to release this fall. "It's a lot more of a personal thing that I thought it was going to be. It's very autobiographical, about food that's followed me throughout my life. Like I was really ashamed of my Polish heritage growing up, and then as I got older, I realized that my name isn't something that I should be ashamed of," he said.

"Now I've revisited all these recipes that I love so much and that I'm actually proud of, and it's food I had as a broke-ass student and things I get to make now, and things I've learned from the heroes on the show."

Watch the video above to hear Porowski describe his Queer Eye castmates in Polish, how his obsession with food started and more.

Season three of Queer Eye premieres March 15 on Netflix.