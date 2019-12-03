Antonio Banderas Set to Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala

The veteran star has been confirmed to receive one of the fest's highest honors at the Jan. 2 gala in the desert.

Antonio Banderas has received some glowing reviews for Pain and Glory, his eighth collaboration with Pedro Almodovar. The Palm Springs International Film Festival is keeping the glory going by picking the 59-year-old star to receive the International Star Award, Actor, for his performance in the Sony Pictures Classics release.

“Throughout his career, Antonio Banderas has garnered international acclaim and world recognition from his memorable performances. In his latest film Pain and Glory, Antonio Banderas gives another deeply moving performance as aging film director Salvador Mallo going through a creative crisis as he reflects on the choice’s he’s made throughout his life,” said fest chairman Harold Matzner.

Jennifer Lopez (Spotlight Award), Joaquin Phoenix (Chairman’s Award), Martin Scorsese (Sonny Bono Visionary Award), Charlize Theron (International Star Award) and Renée Zellweger (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress) have all been announced to take the stage as honorees at the event, set for Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Past recipients of the International Star Award include Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan.

Banderas' prior turns for Almodovar include Labyrinth of Passion, Matador, Law of Desire, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, La Piel Que Habito (The Skin I Live In) and I’m So Excited.

The PSIFF black-tie gala is always a high-profile stop on the awards circuit. This year, it's presented by American Express, sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight, hosted by Mary Hart and expected to host 2,500 guests.