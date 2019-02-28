Antonio Banderas Casting 'A Chorus Line' in Spain

The actor will co-direct and co-star in the Spanish-language version of the classic musical at his newly constructed Malaga theater.

Antonio Banderas has launched a casting call in Spain for A Chorus Line, the debut production planned for his new theater under construction in his hometown of Malaga, Spain.

Banderas will co-direct and co-star in what's being called the first Spanish-language production of the musical at the Teatro del Soho Caixabank, set to open its doors in October. While details of his role have not been confirmed, it's assumed that Banderas will be playing Zach, the director putting a group of dancers through their paces at a grueling Broadway show audition in which he requires them to dig deep into their personal backstories as he narrows down his final selection.

Baayork Lee, one of the stars of the original 1975 A Chorus Line, has remained associated with the iconic show over the decades, reproducing the original choreography of Michael Bennett's record-breaking production, which won the Tony Award for best musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Lee is listed as co-director of the Spanish production.

Local press reports in Spain quoted Banderas as saying the production will play for three months in Malaga before traveling to Madrid and Barcelona then key U.S. states with sizable Spanish-speaking populations, namely Florida, Texas and California.

Banderas announced the casting call on his Twitter and Instagram pages Thursday for open auditions as well as closed auditions for actors, dancers and singers with experience in at least two professional mid- to large-sized musicals. The casting call remains open until March 10, with auditions to take place March 22-April 10 in Madrid, Malaga and Barcelona.

The new theater under construction in the artsy Soho neighborhood of Malaga was the brainchild of the Malaga-born Banderas. It will house a 900-seat auditorium as well as spaces for invited performances and shows, classes, rehearsals, seminars, conferences and exhibitions.

Lluis Pasqual, a veteran of the Spanish theater scene, will serve as the new theater’s director.

The idea behind the initiative, Banderas said in a July statement when Caixabank came on board as partner and main sponsor, is "to consolidate and broaden the artistic offer in Malaga with its own cultural space for the use and enjoyment of the people of Malaga, and for the projection beyond our borders of the activity generated in that space, its capacity, style and creative force. … In other words, a cultural initiative for and from Malaga."

Located on Spain's Mediterranean coast, Malaga is also home to the Picasso Museum, dedicated to another of the city's internationally renowned sons — whom Banderas played in the National Geographic series Genius; and the 4-year-old Centre Pompidou, among other museums and cultural tourist attractions.

Next month Malaga plays host to the Malaga Film Festival running March 15-24, an event Banderas has long supported, which awarded him its lifetime achievement honor at the 20th anniversary edition in 2017.

Banderas currently stars opposite Penelope Cruz in Pedro Almodovar's newest film, Pain & Glory, scheduled for domestic release March 22.