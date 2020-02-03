Antonio Banderas Says Oscar Noms for 'Pain and Glory' Are Recognition for His Community

The actor also called the nomination a "celebration of an entire lifetime of work" with director Pedro Almodóvar.

Antonio Banderas received his first-ever Academy Award nomination for lead actor, thanks to his portrayal of Salvador Mallo in Pedro Almodóvar's Spanish-language film Pain and Glory.

The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter In Studio about the nomination, saying, "I mean, it's beautiful, the nomination itself, but just in the way that I got here and the circumstances that are surrounding this nomination are all beautiful. It's almost a dream."

Speaking on his long-time relationship with director Almodóvar, he said: "With my best friend, cinematic friend, our relationship of 40 years, eight movies together, and we close this circle with a bunch of awards and recognitions."

Banderas tells In Studio why the Academy Award nominations — Pain and Glory is also nominated for best foreign film — carry extra importance, saying they're a "recognition to my community."

"I have been working here for almost 23 years, and I never was nominated for a movie that I did in English, but they do it for the movie that I do in Spanish. It's important because it's a recognition to my community."

He continued: "The fact that there were a number of people coming here many years ago, generations ago, in need from countries that were in political problems, economical problems, social problems. They came over here, they worked very hard, their kids went to universities, they're architects, they're doctors or lawyers or politicians or movie directors or actors. So, Hollywood had to have that reflection on that, and so it's important to me, it's important for the community."

Banderas also spoke on how the "Oscars are getting more and more international," saying, "It may happen that very soon, the Oscars are not an American award. It's a worldwide recognition. But in order to do that, you have to accept filmmakers from all around the world to be part of this structure."

Watch more in the video above.