Antonio Banderas Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis on 60th Birthday

The Oscar-nominated star said he was "relatively OK," and was planning to take advantage of his isolation to "read, write and rest."

Antonio Banderas has joined the list of public figures who have contracted COVID-19.

In a message posted on Twitter on Monday — also his 60th birthday — the Spanish actor said he was celebrating in quarantine.

"I want to make public that today... I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus," he wrote. "I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that people is affecting around the planet."

Banderas, who this year was Oscar-nominated for his lead role in Pain & Glory from frequent collaborator Pedro Almodoar, added: "I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion. Big hugs to everyone."

Other actors who have tested positive for the virus include Idris Elba, Mel Gibson, Olga Kurylenko and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.