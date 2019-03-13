Anupam Sharma's Temple Films Inks First Look Deal with Forum Films

The deal will help Forum expand in Australia beyond its existing Bollywood and Punjabi film distribution.

Australian producer Anupam Sharma has inked a first look deal with Bollywood speciality distribution company, Forum Films, as Forum eyes expansion with more mainstream Australian titles, the pair announced Wednesday.

Sharma, through his Sydney-based shingle Temple Films, is a pioneer of Australia’s film industry links with India, championing diversity in the Australian screen sector and promotion of Australian films in non-traditional and emerging markets.

He has produced Australian-Indian English-language features such as The Run, UnINDIAN, Indian Aussies – Terms & Conditions Apply, among many others.

Forum, headed by Pritesh Rinega, will distribute Temple’s current slate including Melbourne-based thriller Honour and factual feature Bollywood Downunder, which were both announced in Mumbai in 2018 as part of the Australian Academy Cinema and Television Arts’ (AACTA) Asia International Engagement Program.

Other projects in the deal include Bill Bennett’s Defiant, developed with assistance from Screen Australia and Screen NSW, and Grant Scicluna’s Chantou, developed with assistance from Screen Australia, Film Victoria, MIFF Premiere Fund and Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum.

Sharma said: “Diverse Australian content has historically struggled for theatre space. It is a boon to have a major distribution company like Forum Films, which specialises in niche cinema, on board, to take these films to more audiences through the big screen”.

Temple’s slate will be distributed by Forum in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Forum Films specialises in distributing Bollywood and Punjabi movies in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea. It won the award for highest box office in Australia for foreign films at the Australian International Movie Convention in its first year of Australian operations.