Anya Taylor-Joy is the Face of the Latest Viktor & Rolf Scent Campaign

Anya Taylor-Joy believes there’s a bit of kismet in being named as the face of the campaign for Viktor & Rolf’s latest scent, Flowerbomb Midnight, which arrives in stores today. “Essence of blackcurrant is the first scent I remember wearing as a child, and it’s one of the notes in Flowerbomb Midnight,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It also contains [night-blooming] jasmine, and when I was growing up in Argentina, we had a beautiful little jasmine tree. So the coincidences definitely were piling up.”

The 22-year-old actress is on quite a run of film and TV projects in 2019, from the January premiere of M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass (a follow-up to 2016’s Split, the film in which her character is introduced) to an appearance in the BBC Two series Peaky Blinders and filming the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the prequel to Jim Henson’s iconic 1982 film. Taylor-Joy also will be seen in The New Mutants – the 13th installment in the X-Men series is set for an August release – and is planning to film the latest adaptation of Emma, from the famed (and oft-filmed) Jane Austen novel. “I love that character so much – the character always comes first, but when it comes to Jane Austen, I know I have to do right by my girl,” Taylor-Joy says.

Even amid such a schedule, she was eager to be part of the Viktor & Rolf campaign, both because she’s a fan of the Dutch design duo, known for their avant-garde approach to fashion, and fragrances in general, she says. And as the first actress to front a Flowerbomb campaign, Taylor-Joy also comprehends the honor in being asked. “I consider myself more of an artist than an actor, and what [Viktor & Rolf are doing] is art as well – they create a work of art around you,” Taylor-Joy says. “I also always look at scent as a passport or a fingerprint of a person or a place or time. When I was younger my father traveled a lot for work, and whenever he came home, I could always tell which country he’d been to by his cologne. Scent carries really transformative powers, and I love exploring that.”

Night-blooming jasmine is indeed joined by blackcurrant, as well as notes of white musk, pomegranate and patchouli in Flowerbomb Midnight (the scent is priced at $115 for 50ml and $165 for 100ml). It’s the latest iteration in Viktor & Rolf’s popular Flowerbomb collection, which originally launched in 2005. The fragrance series takes its name from the idea that it’s a burst of flowers; it’s also no accident that the bottle’s shape resembles a grenade. Coupled with its name, the black hue of the Flowerbomb Midnight bottle, meanwhile, is meant to convey the deeper, more mysterious (read: noir) undertones of this new scent. And why was Taylor-Joy the right person to front this campaign? In a statement, designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren called her “the epitome of our new feminine fragrance – she is at once sensual, mysterious and powerful, and uniquely multi-dimensional.”

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the Dutch photographers who are longtime collaborators with Viktor & Rolf, lensed the campaign, Flowerbomb’s first in black and white. “It’s a bit fierce and a bit feline, and about not feeling uncomfortable with your dark, shadowy side,” Taylor-Joy says of the imagery. “I definitely felt like I could relate to that.”

Taylor-Joy’s sole regret about the campaign is that she didn’t get the chance to visit the perfumers – four well-known “noses” were enlisted to craft Flowerbomb Midnight – prior to the scent’s release, because filming various projects simply kept her too busy. But the unabashed fragrance fan is confident there will be a future opportunity: Viktor & Rolf have asked her to appear in future campaigns for the entire collection. “We got along so well, and so instantly,” Taylor-Joy says of her collaboration with the pair. “For two people who didn’t know me, they really knew me.”

Watch the campaign below.