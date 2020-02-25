APA Lifts Five to Partner Status

Agents Jeff Witjas, Sheryl Petersen, Mike Goldberg and Steve Fisher and executive Julia Johnson have received promotions.

APA has promoted four agents and one executive to partner, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Talent agent Jeff Witjas, who rose from the mailroom to vice president at William Morris before joining APA as a senior vice president in 2001. The Brooklyn native, a former professional tennis player and teacher, is a 2014 inductee of the Western State University College of Law's Hall of Fame and is involved with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Kidney Foundation, the Make-A-Wish Program and The Morris Animal Foundation.

Scripted literary agent Sheryl Petersen, who previously worked at Premiere Artists Agency and Don Buchwald & Associates and joined APA in 2006. She was promoted to senior vice president in motion picture literary and named department co-head late last year. Petersen helped spearhead the agency's women's empowerment group WE APA and is a member of its Diversity, Equality and Inclusion initiative.

Scripted literary agent Mike Goldberg, who began his career in Paramount Classics' marketing and acquisition department before becoming co-owner of literary management firm Abstract Entertainment. After Abstract was acquired by ROAR in 2010, he co-ran ROAR's literary department and then became a literary manager at new Wave. He joined APA in 2013 as a film/TV agent focusing on crossover clients.

Intellectual property agent Steve Fisher, who founded the department and continues to lead it as a senior vice president. He began his career at World News Tonight as head of the research department, then worked at ICM and H.N. Swanson (later acquired by The Renaissance Agency) before joining APA in 1999.

Executive Julia Johnson, who serves as executive vice president of global business affairs and general counsel. In addition to her responsibilities advising on client deals across all divisions, she also is involved in the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion initiative as well as the agency's corporate responsibility initiative, APA Elevate. Johnson also has served as a mentor in THR's Women in Entertainment mentorship program, and last year her mentee was awarded Netflix's full-ride university scholarship.

"I'm very proud to have these five extraordinary individuals join our partnership," APA president and CEO Jim Gosnell said in a statement. "Their diehard passion, creativity, teamwork and progressive strategies have played an integral role in navigating our clients' success stories while setting a standard of excellence and leadership across our company."