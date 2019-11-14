APA Exec Carlos Carreras Joins CESD Talent Agency (Exclusive)

The agent, who has held a senior role at APA since 2012, also previously worked at Paradigm and UTA.

Carlos Carreras, formerly senior vice president of talent at APA representing some of the agency's top clients, has decamped for a new gig.

Carreras has joined CESD Talent Agency as vice president and co-director in the Los Angeles theatrical department with a focus on adult talent.

The executive had worked at APA since joining the agency in 2012 from Paradigm Talent Agency. Carreras has represented clients like Gina Rodriguez, Demian Bichir, Lili Taylor, William Fichtner, Richard Cabral and Grace Gealey, among others.

He earlier worked at UTA for seven years, where he was the head of Latin talent at the agency until 2010, representing top Latinx clients.

"We are thrilled to have Carlos join the CESD Los Angeles Theatrical Department," stated Pedro Tapia, CESD's vice president of the division. "Carlos brings with him a wealth of knowledge and strong relationships with industry leaders. His taste in talent and work ethic make him a great addition to our company."