APA Names Three New Literary Department Co-Heads

Sheryl Petersen and Ryan Saul will co-lead motion picture lit, while Lindsay Howard Parker is a new co-head of TV lit

APA has promoted three agents to co-heads in the literary department, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Lindsay Howard Parker, who joined the agency in 2003 and became partner in 2015, has been elevated in television lit, while Sheryl Petersen and Ryan Saul are receiving equivalent promotions on the motion picture side. The two women — Petersen joined APA in 2006 after working at Premiere Artists Agency and Don Buchwald & Associates, and was promoted to senior vice president late last year — are part of APA's Diversity & Inclusion Task Force and helped spearhead WE APA, its women's empowerment group that fosters mentorships and works with L.A. charities. Saul joined APA in 2008 after working at Metropolitan Talent and Jim Preminger Agency, and was promoted to senior vice president in 2016.

"Sheryl, Ryan and Lindsay have done a tremendous job in positioning APA as a major player in all areas of content creation," head of literary Lee Dinstman said in a statement. "Through their leadership and expertise, they embody our collaborative team-oriented culture at APA, which has been the foundation of our success and that of our clients."

Added literary group executive vice president David Saunders in a statement, "They have exceptional instincts for uncovering and nurturing great talent. Their contributions to the success of the department have been extraordinary."

APA's roster of television and motion picture lit clients includes John and Sandy Carpenter and their Storm King Productions, Wes Ball and his OddBall Entertainment, Tiffany Haddish's She Ready Productions, 50 Cent's G-Unit, John Wick franchise creator Derek Kolstad, The Good Girls director Alejandra Marquez Abella, Alias Grace director Mary Harron, Black-ish showrunner Kenny Smith, Mom showrunner Nick Bakay, Newtown director Kim A. Snyder and The Alienist author Caleb Carr.

"APA prides itself on top-notch representation of inter-departmental and crossover clients," the three newly minted department heads said in a joint statement. "With the lines between motion pictures and television blurring across entertainment, we look forward to continuing to establish APA as the creative destination for literary artists embracing the ever-changing landscape of our business."