APA Promotes Chris Ridenhour to Vice President

The promotion follows APA’s move earlier this year to integrate its motion picture and television literary business under one banner.

Literary agent Chris Ridenhour, who has been with APA since 2011, has been promoted to vice president.

Ridenhour represents such clients as comic book author-turned-screenwriter Steve Niles, Sofia The First and Elena of Avalor creator Craig Gerber, Charm City Kings scribe Sherman Payne, Playing with Fire scribe Dan Ewan and music video director Dave Meyers. He also advises corporate clients such as global, independent and integrated media company, Andrews McMeel Universal, and publisher Harlequin Studios.

“Chris is an outstanding agent who has a unique ability to identify singular voices, and whose passion, devotion and tenacity for his clients cannot be understated,” said APA’s head of scripted literary, Lee Dinstman, in a statement.

Prior to APA, Ridenhour was a literary manager and producer at Evolution Entertainment.