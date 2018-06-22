APA Promotes Film Lit Agent Duo to SVP (Exclusive)

Debbie Deuble-Hill and Sheryl Petersen also lead the agency's women's empowerment initiative.

APA has promoted motion picture literary agents Debbie Deuble-Hill and Sheryl Petersen to senior vice president, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The pair's clients – who include Blade Runner screenwriter Hampton Fancher, music video helmer Dave Meyers, fantasy author Brandon Sanderson, The Alienist author Caleb Carr, gemologist-turned-screenwriter Adam Bloom (Polly/Anna), Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman (Harry's All-Night Hamburgers) and Halloween horror maestro John Carpenter – are authors, directors and screenwriters whose projects span film and television as well as both live-action and animation.

"Debbie and Sheryl are two of the most talented, resourceful and passionate agents I've ever had the good fortune to work with," APA partner and executive vice president David Saunders said in a statement. "Their dedication to mentorship and empowerment is an inspiration to all of us, and their efforts on behalf of our clients and colleagues is nothing less than exceptional. I'm thrilled to be honoring their extraordinary work with these well-deserved promotions."

Hill and Petersen lead the agency's women's empowerment initiative WE APA, which in addition to fostering one-on-one mentorships also facilitates philanthropic work in Los Angeles with organizations including Baby2Baby, the L.A. Regional Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and the Department of Public Social Services. Both women also are members of APA's Diversity & Inclusion Task Force.