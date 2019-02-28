Former APA Talent Head Ryan Martin Joins Buchwald (Exclusive)

The veteran agent will serve as co-head of the West Coast office.

Former longtime APA head of talent Ryan Martin has joined Buchwald, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Martin will serve as co-head of the agency's West Coast office alongside co-head and West Coast president Julia Buchwald. He had served as APA's talent head for 15 years, departing when his contract expired at the end of December.

"In Ryan, we have found a teammate to help lead the charge," Buchwald founder Don Buchwald said Thursday in a statement. "Together, Julia and Ryan will build smartly and strategically to enhance the overall profile of the agency and our wonderful clients."

Martin is bringing several clients with him to Buchwald, including Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Kirstie Alley, Jacky Ido (The Widow), Kristin Davis, Penelope Ann Miller, Joe Mazzello (Bohemian Rhapsody), Vinnie Jones (London Calling), Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) and Wayne Knight.

"With a stellar reputation of solid and creative representation for its clients, Buchwald is evolving in an ever-changing marketplace with an eye toward inclusion and the creative voice," Martin said in a statement. "They have established a company culture that is both highly motivating and mindful."

In a statement praising the move, eOne chief strategic officer Peter Micelli added, "I really believe Ryan and Julia will be an incredible team making Buchwald an even stronger destination for talented artists. Ryan brings a new energy and has a proven track record of building an agency. Julia and Ryan can now work together and connect artists to amazing opportunities in film and television."