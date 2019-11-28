Apparent Power Outage Briefly Stops NFL Halftime Show

The power appeared to go out while Brothers Osborne was preforming.

An apparent power outage Thursday at Ford Field during the Lions-Bears Thanksgiving football game briefly stopped the halftime show.

The band's sound cut out and the stage went dark.

Not too long after, the band was able to continue.

It is unclear what exactly happened. Commentators did not mention the incident when the third quarter started.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Lions-Bears match was the first of three holiday games.