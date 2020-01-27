Sundance: Apple and A24 Nab Hot Doc 'Boys State' for $10M (Exclusive)

Directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, the film rode into Sundance with the buzz of being this year's 'American Factory.'

Apple and A24 have acquired worldwide rights to the documentary Boys State, a political coming-of-age story, examining the health of American democracy. A24 will release the film theatrically. A source pegged the deal at $10 million.

Directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, the film rode into Sundance with the buzz of being this year's American Factory. Boys State chronicles an unusual experiment: 1,000 17-year-old boys from across the state of Texas gather together to build a representative government from the ground up. High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State -- governor.

The film made its world premiere on Jan. 24 at the Library Center Theatre to sustained standing ovations and drew strong reviews. It is screening in the festival’s U.S. Documentary Competition.

Concordia Studio's Laurene Powell Jobs, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott served as executive producers. The deal marks the first for the newly announced company.

Submarine negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers. They also handled the deal for last year's American Factory, the first film from Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground Productions that landed at Netflix and eventually landed an Oscar nomination.

“It’s been an incredible experience watching audiences fall in love with Boys State at Sundance," Moss and McBaine said in a statement. "Along with Concordia Studio, we are thrilled to partner with two incredible companies, Apple and A24, that will help bring Boys State to audiences all over the world.”