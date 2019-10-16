Apple, A24 Set Second Feature with 'The Sky Is Everywhere' Adaptation

The project joins fellow company team-up Sofia Coppola's 'On the Rocks'.

Apple has announced the second feature that will be produced under its pact with indie studio A24 — an adaptation of young adult novel The Sky Is Everywhere.

Josephine Decker, the director behind Sundance stand-out Madeline’s Madeline, will helm while author Jandy Nelson will adapt her own story for the screen.

The story centers on American high school girl, Lennie Walker, as she works through the loss of her sister and accidentally falls in love.

Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac will produce for Di Novi Pictures.

The Sky Is Everywhere will fall under the multiyear agreement that the tech giant inked with the New York-based A24, which was announced in Nov. 2018. Under the pact, the studio behind Moonlight will produce a slate of multiple films for Apple, beginning with the Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray father-daughter feature On the Rocks.

Decker, repped by Paradigm, Exile and Gang Tyre, recently directed Elisabeth Moss thriller Shirley.