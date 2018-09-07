Apple Bans Alex Jones’ InfoWars App From App Store

The decision comes after the company removed five InfoWars podcasts from its iTunes online marketplace.

Just one day after Infowars was banned from Twitter, Apple has followed suit by permanently banning the Infowars app from their app store, Apple confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes after Apple removed five InfoWars podcasts from its iTunes online marketplace in August. The podcasts, which include the Jones-hosted War Room, are no longer available via either iTunes or Apple's podcasting app.

At the time of the iTunes removal, an Apple spokeswoman said the company "does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users."

The statement continued, "We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions."

Several other tech platforms have already cracked down on Jones’ right-wing media brand, with Facebook, YouTube and Spotify each removing content produced by Jones and Infowars within the last month.

After Facebook nixed several of Jones' pages, YouTube ended his channel and Apple removed several Jones podcasts, the brand's app shot to the top of iTunes and Google Play charts in August, the Washington Post reported. Despite being subject to controversy, Infowars earned the third slot under the top free apps.

Despite originally refraining from taking action against Jones, Twitter ultimately became the last platform to ban the right-wing conspiracy theorist and Infowars on Thursday. The controversial host violated their “abusive behavior” policy, the platform stated. "We took this action based on new reports of tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts' past violations," the company wrote.

Their ban came after videos surfaced Wednesday of Jones approaching CNN reporter Oliver Darcy during the congressional testimony of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Jones live-streamed the incident via Periscope.

In its statement, Twitter acknowledged that it does "not typically comment on enforcement actions we take against individual accounts, for their privacy" but that it "wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case."

BuzzFeed News first reported on the removal of Infowars app from Apple.