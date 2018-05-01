Apple Earnings Beat Expectations on Strong Sales of iPhones

The new-media giant will buy back $100 billion in stock and it has increased its dividend.

Apple narrowly beat the expectations of Wall Street on Tuesday by posting $61.1 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter and earnings per share of $2.73.

The new-media juggernaut was expected to report $61 billion in revenue and $2.65 per-share in earnings.

The company said it was its best fiscal second-quarter in its history, and it also said it has authorized a share buy-back plan worth $100 billion and will increase its dividend by about 16 percent.

Previously, Apple authorized a $210 billion purchase of its own shares, and that program will conclude in its fiscal third quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

Apple was expected sell about 51 million iPhones and it sold 52.2 million in the quarter, accounting for $38 billion of the company's total revenue. A year earlier, Apple sold 51 million iPhones.

Shares of Apple, the most valuable publicly traded company in the world, advanced 2 percent in regular trading and were soaring 5 percent more after the closing bell.

Services revenue, such as iTunes, came in at $9.2 billion, up from $7 billion a year ago.

The company said it sold 9.1 million iPads, up from 8.9 million a year earlier, and 4.1 million Mac computers, down from 4.2 million.

The iPhone sales had been particuarly worrisome for some on Wall Street who presumed that overseas competition and the $1,000 price of the iPhone X could be problematic, but CEO Tim Cook sought to comfort investors.

"We're thrilled to report our best March quarter ever, with strong revenue growth in iPhone, services and wearables," Cook said. "Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter. We also grew our revenue in all of our geographic segments, with 20 percent growth in Greater China and Japan."