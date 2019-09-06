Toronto: Apple Lands Bryce Dallas Howard Doc 'Dads'

The film explores contemporary male parenting with Hollywood fathers, including Ron Howard, Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Kenan Thompson, Jimmy Kimmel, Ken Jeong, Judd Apatow and Neil Patrick Harris.

Apple has acquired worldwide rights to Bryce Dallas Howard's feel-good documentary Dads ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

The move marks the first at the Toronto market for Apple, which is expected to be an active buyer this year.

The film also weaves in portraits of noncelebrity dads from different parts of the world who are creating new definitions of patriarchy.

The Howards produced alongside Brian Grazer, Michael Rosenberg, Justin Wilkes and Walter Matteson. Executive producers include Kelly Mullen, Giles Morrison, Meredith Kaulfers, Marc Gilbar and Sara Bernstein.

Imagine Documentaries and Dove Men + Care backed the film.

Dads makes its world premiere tonight at the Elgin Theatre.