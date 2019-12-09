Apple Lands First Golden Globes Nominations With 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both scored nominations for actress in a drama series.

Apple has landed its first Golden Globes nominations.

The Morning Show, which streams on the tech giant's Apple TV+ subscription service, earned three Golden Globes nods Monday morning. The show picked up a nomination for best drama series, and its stars — Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — were both nominated for lead actress in a drama series.

Apple TV+ has only been available since Nov. 1, which the tech giant launched with a handful of original shows, including Morning Show, Dickinson and See. Still, the company has had its sights set on awards, holding events and screenings of its new slate of shows for voting groups like the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which picks the Golden Globe nominees and winners.

Morning Show, which is executive produced by Kerry Ehrin and Mimi Leder, stars Aniston and Witherspoon as anchors on a morning talk show going through transition after one of the hosts, played by Steve Carell, is ousted for sexual misconduct. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and Gugu Mbatha-Raw also star.

The Golden Globe nominations follow a Critics' Choice nod, announced Sunday, for Crudup in the supporting actor in a drama series category.