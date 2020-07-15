Apple Lands Justin Timberlake Drama 'Palmer'

Juno Temple, June Squibb and Alisha Wainright also star.

Apple has picked up the Justin Timberlake-starring drama film Palmer.

In the movie, Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, a former college football phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

Juno Temple, June Squibb and Alisha Wainright also star, along with newcomer Ryder Allen.

Fisher Stevens directed the movie from a script by Cheryl Guerriero, which appeared on the 2016 Black List.

SK Global, Rhea Films, Nadler No GMO Popcorn Co. and the Hercules Film Fund are behind the project, with Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Charles B. Wessler serving as producers. Robert Friedland, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O'Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Bruce Toll and Guerriero exec produced.

Palmer is the latest in a string of pickups for the tech giant, which recently acquired massive Cannes package Emancipation, starring Will Smith; Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon; and the Jake Gyllenhaal-fronted graphic novel adaptation Snow Blind. The streamer most recently debuted the once-theater-bound Tom Hanks World War II feature Greyhound, which dropped on Apple TV+ last Friday.

CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content brokered the deal.