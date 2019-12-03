Apple Lands Oprah Winfrey, 'Hunting Ground' Team's Doc About Sexual Misconduct in Music Industry

Documentarians Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick's untitled film will follow a former music exec possibly going public after an alleged assault by a notable industry figure.

Apple has nabbed an untitled documentary presented by Oprah Winfrey and by Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering about alleged sexual misconduct in the music industry.

Set to debut next year, Dick and Ziering's latest documentary will follow a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the music industry.

Ziering and Dick were nominated for an Oscar and won two news and documentary Emmys and a Peabody for The Invisible War, their documentary about rape within the ranks of the U.S. military. And their 2015 film The Hunting Ground, an exposé of sexual assault on college campuses, was Emmy-nominated and won a Producer's Guild Award.

Their last film, The Bleeding Edge, streamed on Netflix. The next film is billed as an examination of race, gender and class, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.

The untitled Dick and Ziering doc feature is produced by their production venture, Jane Doe Films, with Winfrey, Terry Wood, Dan Cogan, Regina K. Scully, Ian Darling and Abigail Disney serving as executive producers.

The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.