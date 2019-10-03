Apple Movie 'The Banker' to Close AFI Fest

'Queen & Slim' will open the fest.

The Banker — the Apple feature starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie — will close out AFI Fest on Nov. 21 in Hollywood.

The movie will join previously announced festival title Queen & Slim, the crime thriller from Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas, which will open the Hollywood festival.

Based on a true story, The Banker centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by training a working-class white man to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire.

Nicholas Hoult and Nia Long also star in the feature directed by George Nolfi.

“The Banker joins a remarkable group of films being released this year that openly confront centuries of racism and injustice in our country, while celebrating the brave individuals whose activism has created real change,” said festival director Michael Lumpkin.

The AFI Fest has traditionally been an important stop on the path to awards for potential contenders. Taking the closing night gala spot could meant that Apple is readying for its first awards race. The tech giant recently dated a theatrical release for the movie, Dec. 6.

AFI Fest 2019 runs Nov. 14-21.