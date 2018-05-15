Apple Music Hits 50 Million Subscribers

CEO Tim Cook announced the milestone on Tuesday.

Apple Music's numbers continue to inch up.

The streaming service now has 50 million users through a mix of paid subscriptions and free trials, CEO Tim Cook announced Tuesday during an interview with Bloomberg Television.

That's an uptick of 10 million subscribers since April, when Apple Music passed 40 million subscribers. Cook did not detail how many of the 50 million users are free trials.

Apple Music still sits behind competitor Spotify, which has 75 million paying customers. One way Apple has looked to differentiate its product from Spotify is to offer original programming to its subscribers, including series Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. "We are very interested in the content business," Cook told Bloomberg TV. "We will be playing in a way that is consistent with our brand. We're not ready to give any details on it yet. But it's clearly an area of interest."

Apple is currently readying a large content push through its newly created original programming division, led by Sony TV veterans Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. The company has yet to provide details about how its forthcoming shows, including a reboot of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories and a morning show drama from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will be distributed.