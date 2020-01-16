Apple to Release 'The Banker' in Theaters and Apple TV+ in March After Delay

The Banker will be released in theaters and Apple TV+ in March, months after it delayed the release following allegations against a co-producer.

Apple will release The Banker in theaters on March 6 before it hits streaming, after temporarily shelving the project to consider sexual misconduct allegations against a co-producer on the film, the tech giant said Thursday.

The Banker, which stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, will be released on Apple TV+ on March 20.

The news comes after Apple was forced to delay the release of the film following allegations that co-producer Bernard Garrett Jr., the son of the film's subject Bernard Garrett (played by Mackie), had molested his two half-sisters 50 years ago when they were young girls. Apple said Thursday that Garrett Jr. would not profit from the film's release, though insiders say he was already paid money up front.

The Banker tells the story of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, who hired a white man to front their real estate business in the 1950s and 1960s. Garrett Jr., was instrumental in pitching the project and was billed as a co-producer, but he was removed from the credits after The Hollywood Reporter revealed the allegations against him in November 2019.

Apple also canceled the film's AFI Festival premiere in November and indefinitely delayed the release on Apple TV+, a dramatic response to the allegations given Apple was depending on The Banker to kickstart its fledgling movie business.

“We set out to tell a story we were very passionate about, recounting the remarkable lives of Bernard Garrett Sr and Joe Morris, and their ground-breaking achievements combating racial inequality in the 1950s and 60s. Though we have no way of knowing what may have transpired between Mr. Garrett’s children in the 1970s, including the allegations of abuse we have recently been made aware of, our hearts go out to anyone who has suffered. The film itself is not based on the recollections of any of Bernard Garrett Sr’s children, but rather, on recorded interviews with Bernard Garrett Sr himself, conducted in 1995, supported by congressional transcripts, court rulings, and other media articles from the era. We stand by the film, and its positive message of empowerment,” the filmmakers including director George Nolfi and producer-stars Mackie and Jackson said in a joint statement.

Apple added: "We created Apple TV + as a home for stories that matter and believe The Banker, inspired by the brave actions of Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris, two African America businessmen who brought about positive social change, is one of those stories."

The two half-sisters, Cynthia and Sheila Garrett, told THR on Thursday they are against the release of the film, as did two of Garret Sr's. ex wives.