Dances With Films Festival to Open With 'Apple Seed' Starring Late Rance Howard

The festival celebrates its 22nd year in 2019 and will be headquartered in Hollywood at TCL Chinese Theaters from June 13-23.

Indie film festival Dances With Films will unspool June 13 with opening night film Apple Seed, which features the late Rance Howard in one of his final roles. Howard, the father of filmmaker Ron Howard who died Nov. 25, 2017, stars in the Michael Worth-directed film alongside Esther Anderson, Clint Howard, Adrienne Barbeau, Robby Benson and Worth himself in the story of Prince McCoy (Worth) who has found himself at the end of his rope after losing his home, girlfriend and father. With the help of a hitchhiker (Howard), Prince heads to his hometown to rob the local bank.

An opening night green carpet event and industry mixer will precede the night's premiere and is set to take place inside the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The 22nd annual DWF will close 10 days later, on June 23, with Adolescence, a film directed by Ashley Avis and starring Mickey River, India Eisley, Romeo Miller, Michael Milford, Elisabeth Rohm, Tommy Flanagan, Jere Burns, John Driskell Hopkins. That film centers on a creative teen (River) from a dysfunctional family who meets a runaway (Eisley), turning his life is upside down.

The festival is headquartered at the TCL Chinese Theaters in the Hollywood & Highland complex in Hollywood. “Everyone has a story, the possibilities are limitless, no boundaries to achieve or succeed, no boundaries in storytelling, there is no end in this chapter," festival co-founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent said in a joint statement. “We have always been about no politics, no shit, no stars. That’s our story and we’re sticking to it."

In all, more than 200 titles selected from a record 3,700 submissions from 11 countries make up the 2019 schedule of DWF. The narrative competition includes 16 features and more than three dozen shorts. Competition features include 90 Feet From Home directed by Brett Bentman, Blowing Up Right Now directed by Tom Morris, Chance Has No Empathy directed by Gabriel Saint, Come, Said the Night directed by Andres Rovira, Dakota directed by Roberto Carmona, Gutterbug directed by Andrew Gibson, I Wrote this for You directed by Jason Zavaleta, Ingenium directed by Steffen Hacker, The Land directed by Stephen Wallace Pruitt, Last Call directed by Gavin Michael Booth, Love Cuts directed by Kosta Djordjevic, Reckoning directed by Ruckus Skye and Lane Skye, Sunny Daze directed by Jason Wiles, Two Ways Home directed by Ron Vignone, Wade in the Water directed by Mark Wilson, The Way You Look Tonight directed by John Cerrito,

