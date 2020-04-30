Apple Services Revenue Hits $13.3 Billion In Latest Quarter

The tech giant released its first quarter earnings on Thursday, with total revenues of $58.3 billion, up a modest one percent from a year ago, but beating Wall Street expectations.

Apple's services division, which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade, set an "all-time record" for the company in the first quarter of 2020, generating more than $13.3 billion in revenue.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in Services and a quarterly record for Wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “In this difficult environment, our users are depending on Apple products in renewed ways to stay connected, informed, creative, and productive."

Apple's services division is where it accounts for its entertainment properties, including the streaming service Apple TV+, which launched last November, the subscription gaming service Apple Arcade, which launched last September, and Apple Music, which is second only to Spotify in terms of paid subscribers, with more than 60 million.

The company has not released subscription numbers for Apple TV+ or Apple Arcade.