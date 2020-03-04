Apple to Skip SXSW Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Dozens of speakers from Facebook as well as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had previously pulled out of the upcoming Austin-based event.

Apple will skip SXSW amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, sources close to the company tell The Hollywood Reporter.

That means the tech giant will cancel several premieres that were scheduled for the event, including the Spike Jonze feature Beastie Boys Story and the series Central Park and Home. Apple was also set to screen Boys State, which it acquired out of Sundance with partner A24.

A conversation with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon about their Apple series, Little America, has also been canceled.

Apple joins Twitter, Facebook and Amazon Studios in deciding to skip the annual festival, which spans technology, film and music. As of Monday, the event was still scheduled to take place, with organizers saying at the time that they were "working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event." There have been 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas, where the fest is held each year.

Several panels and premieres have been canceled as a result of the decision by these companies to skip the event.

SXSW is currently scheduled to run March 13-22 in Austin.