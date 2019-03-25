Apple Offers First Look at Game Streaming Service

Apple Arcade will allow players to stream over 100 new and exclusive games on their Apple device for a subscription fee.

Less than a week after Google unveiled its own games streaming service, Apple revealed its Apple Arcade, a game streaming platform will allow players to stream over 100 new and exclusive games on their Apple device for a subscription fee.

Apple already offers mobile games in its App Store, and company CEO Tim Cook boasted that Apple's iOS has already become the "largest gaming platform in the world."

"Unlike streaming services, every game will be playable offline, so you can play anywhere regardless of your Internet connection," Ann Thai, senior product manager of the App Store, said onstage.

There will be no limit to the amount of games players can access with their subscription. The games will be curated by "expert editors" at Apple and family members can play for no additional charge. Pricing for the Apple Arcade service was not revealed.

Games showcased for the Apple Arcade program included familiar characters such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Link from The Legend of Zelda. Partners working with Apple Arcade include a number of marquee gaming and entertainment companies including Konami, Sega, Devolver Digital, Disney, LEGO and Skybound Entertainment, among many more.

Apple Arcade will be available this fall in over 150 countries worldwide. Google's game service Stadia, meanwhile, will debut later this year in North America. Both services tout the ability to stream games while on the go, but while Apple stressed the exclusivity of its titles, Google didn't spend much time detailing software that would be available on its Stadia service. Instead, Google emphasized the graphics fidelity of its service, more powerful than both PlayStation and Xbox, as well as the ability to download games in less than five seconds.

Google's presentation last week showcased gameplay from Ubisoft's AAA title Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which the tech company offered during the beta test process last year for what would eventually be revealed as Stadia. Meanwhile, Apple's presentation featured footage from games such as Annapurna Interactive's Sayonara Wild Hearts, an indie title due out on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Game streaming has been the hottest topic of 2019 in the video game industry. Sony and Microsoft have been offering versions of game streaming for the past few years, with the latter debuting their latest offering in the cloud gaming space, Project xCloud, earlier this month. Similar game streaming services are also rumored to be in the works from companies like Amazon and Verizon.