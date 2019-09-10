Apple's Arcade Game Subscription Service Sets Price, Launch Date

The offering is expected to give users access to more than 100 new and exclusive titles.

Apple's new gaming service has a launch date.

The tech giant revealed Tuesday morning that Arcade will be available to gamers Sept. 19 for a price of $5 per month. That price point is for a family subscription, which allows up to six members access, and will come with a one-month free trial.

The news, announced as part of the company's annual fall product event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif., comes six months after Apple revealed plans for the subscription service at its spring services showcase. At the time, executives said that Arcade would give users the ability to play more than 100 new and exclusive titles on their Apple devices.

Partners on the launch of Arcade include Annapurna Interactive, Konami, Sega, Disney, Lego and Skybound Entertainment. During the Tuesday event, Konami's Benjamin Kinney showed off a new Frogger game for Arcade. Sega's classic Sonic the Hedgehog will also be available on the platform.

The service will launch with more than 100 titles, and Apple stated earlier this year that its Arcade will not have ads or require additional purchases. Games can also be played offline on Apple devices.

Apple Arcade will feature a number of exclusive titles to the service, including ChuChu Rocket! Universe, a new entry in Sega's long-running puzzle franchise; Exit the Gungeon, a follow-up to Devolver Digital's 2016 bulletstorm game Enter the Gungeon; Pac-Man Party Royale, a battle mode version of the classic arcade game from Bandai Namco, which follows in the successful steps of this year's Tetris 99 in reimagining iconic arcade games as revamped competitive experiences; Rayman Mini, a shrunken-down version of Ubisoft's platformer series; Skate City a touch-control skateboarding game from Toronto-based studio Snowman; Steven Universe: Unleash the Light, an RPG based on the popular Cartoon Network cartoon series; Various Daylife, a new RPG from Square Enix and the creators Octopath Traveler; and many more.

Apple Arcade will launch in more than 150 countries. The mobile-first platform joins a growing number of game-centric streaming services, including Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud.