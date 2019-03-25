Apple's Hollywood Event: Watch the Live Stream

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif.

It's showtime for Apple.

The tech giant has convened stars and Hollywood dealmakers at its Cupertino, California, headquarters, where it's expected to unveil its streaming video strategy. The March 25 event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. PT from the Steve Jobs Theater, will set the stage for the company's entertainment push.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams are among the talent expected to take the stage to help CEO Tim Cook, senior vp Eddy Cue and video heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht lay out their plans for the more than two dozen shows Apple has bought over the last two years. Also expected during the presentation is the unveiling of a new service that will offer access to third-party subscriptions from the likes of Showtime and Starz. In addition, Apple is planning to announce the relaunch of its Texture news subscription service.

Apple is investing heavily into these products as a way to keep people in its ecosystem and grow revenue from subscriptions and transactions. That is becoming increasingly important to the company as people start to hold onto their iPhones for longer, slowing sales of Apple's signature product.

