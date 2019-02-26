'Aquaman,' 'Venom' Help Boost Imax Fourth Quarter Earnings

The giant screen exhibitor, led by CEO Richard Gelfond, posted a $8.38 million one-time charge for exit costs and restructuring charges.

Box office from Warner Bros.' Aquaman and Sony's Venom helped Imax beat Wall Street analyst forecasts for the fourth quarter.

Imax posted earnings for the three months to Dec. 31, 2018 at $1.7 million, or an adjusted 26 cents per-share, against a year-earlier profit of $4.83 million or 34 cents per-share, on overall revenues of $108.9 million, down from a year-earlier $125.6 million.

Analysts had estimated Imax would post fourth quarter earnings at 24 cents per-share, on overall revenues of $102.5 million.

And the adjusted EBITDA, at $36.4 million, surpassed a market consensus of $35.6 million. Imax's bottom line was hit by a one-time charge of $8.38 million for exit costs and restructuring charges, against similar one-time charges of only $2.47 million taken in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The profit projections beat for the latest three months marked the 11th quarter in a row that Imax has surpassed analyst expectations for per-share earnings and EBITIDA.

"We believe our achievements last year set the stage for Imax to have a blockbuster year in 2019. We further differentiated The IMAX Experience, increased awareness of the Imax brand and tackled key challenges in China, where we delivered our strongest box office year ever and doubled the industry growth rate," Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said in a statement.

Year-to-date in 2019, Imax box office in China has reached $78 million, up 61 percent compared to last year, ahead of The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and the It sequel playing on Imax screens in that Asian market.

Gross box office from Imax's digitally remastered (DMR) films came to $236.7 million in the fourth quarter, down from a year-earlier $278.1 million, when the company had a stronger film slate that included Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The domestic box office for Imax was $82 million, down from a year-earlier $117 million, while the Greater China box office was $69 million, up from $63 million during the same period of 2017, after Imax chose to screen more local language movies in that market.

Imax DMR revenues were $25.2 million, compared to $31.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. New business revenue for the latest quarter was $800,000, against $13 million in the year-ago period when Imax participated in the launch of Marvel's Inhumans series.

The Toronto-based company has since chosen to get out of new ventures like TV series investment and virtual reality arcades as it focuses on its core giant screen movie business.