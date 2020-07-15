Archie Comics to Launch Comic Books Based on Stan Lee Superheroes

The deal with Genius Brands international will develop and produce comic books and graphic novels based on the post-Marvel IP of the legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics.

Archie Comics is set to launch comic books and graphic novels based on the post-Marvel IP of Stan Lee, the legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics.

The comic book publishing agreement follows Genius Brands International striking a joint venture with Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment to acquire never-before-exploited IP from the creator of iconic superhero comic characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and the Fantastic Four.

“Archie Comics are everywhere. You can’t go to a supermarket checkout stand and not see them, and soon that will be the same with Stan Lee Universe," Genius Brands CEO and chairman Andy Heyward said in a statement. The first Stan Lee property slated for publication as a comic book in partnership with Archie Comics will be Superhero Kindergarten.

“I had the great pleasure of knowing Stan Lee and understanding his genius. Getting the chance to partner with Andy and Genius Brands to introduce an entire universe of Stan Lee ideas to the comic book and graphic novel marketplace is an opportunity we can’t pass up," Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater added in his own statement.

Genius Brands also announced that Michael E. Uslan, executive producer of the Batman movie series, will advise on exploiting IP in the Stan Lee Universe joint venture to be turned into film and TV projects. Genius Brands and Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment's partnership will exploit more than 100 original Stan Lee creations to create a "Stan Lee Universe."

The Stan Lee IP collection will be built from all characters and IP created by Lee outside of Marvel Entertainment, now owned by The Walt Disney Co. Lee created POW! Entertainment in 2001 to manage his creator rights and licenses as it developed film, TV and video game properties.