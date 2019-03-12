Arclight Boards Daniel Radcliffe Prison Break Thriller ‘Escape From Pretoria'

British director Francis Annan makes his feature film directorial debut from the screenplay he co-penned with L.H. Adams.

Arclight Films has come on board true-life prison break thriller Escape From Pretoria, alongside MEP Capital, with assistance from the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), the trio announced Wednesday.

The UK-Australian co-production stars Daniel Radcliffe and Australian actor Daniel Webber as two anti-apartheid activists, Tim Jenkin and Stephen Lee, who broke out of Pretoria's maximum-security prison in 1978, alongside social campaigner and activist Denis Goldberg, who was a member of the African National Congress’ military wing. British actor Ian Hart, Mark Leonard Winter and Nathan Page have also joined the cast.

British director Francis Annan makes his feature film directorial debut from the screenplay he co-penned with LH Adams, based on Jenkin’s autobiography Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with the brilliant team at the SAFC and MEP Capital, and the producers at BeaglePug and Footprint Films,” Arclight chairman Gary Hamilton said. “They are fantastic partners to bring this extraordinary tale to life and we look forward to seeing this incredible film in cinemas around the world very soon.”

Escape From Pretoria is produced by Arclight’s Hamilton and Michelle Krumm and BeaglePug’s David Barron, Footprint Films’ Mark Blaney and Jackie Sheppard.

Radcliffe recently appeared in Arclight’s true-life survival story Jungle, based on the memoir of Israeli adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg.

Production of Escape from Pretoria is underway in South Australia while the film will be post produced in Victoria.