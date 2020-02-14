Arclight Cinemas Hires Ted Mundorff as President/COO

The executive had departed Landmark Theatres in October.

Four months after exiting Landmark Theatres, Ted Mundorff has landed at Arclight Cinemas.

The theater executive, who had spent more than 15 years at Landmark, was hired as Arclight's incoming president and chief operating officer, the chain said on Friday.

"I’m thrilled to be reuniting with Ted, an exhibition executive whose deep love of film and understanding of the customer experience will be critical to the future of our brand," stated ArcLight CEO Christopher Forman.

Mundorff had stepped down from Landmark in Oct. 2019, less than a year after owners Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner sold the independent theater chain to billionaire real estate developer Charles S. Cohen.

Mundorff said: "I am excited to be working with Chris again, alongside the entire ArcLight team. Since its founding, ArcLight has been a leading innovator in our industry, and I look forward to continuing to deliver meaningful movie-going experiences to guests across the country."

The upscale Arclight chain, founded in 2002 in Hollywood, now counts theater locations in Chicago, Washington D.C., San Diego and Boston.

