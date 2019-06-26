ArcLight Cinemas Launches Only-in-L.A. Culinary Collaborations

Starting June 28, the famous Hollywood theater will welcome three top L.A. food vendors to offer a unique culinary experience for moviegoers.

ArcLight Cinemas will pay homage to its classic Caramel Corn with its "Summer of Caramel Corn" celebration, complete with Caramel Corn-inspired culinary works from three different L.A. food vendors, an art installation and pop-ups across the city.

ArcLight has challenged Boba Guys, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams and Compartes Chocolates to create a new recipe inspired by the movie theater's famous caramel corn. Each collaborator will get to debut their creation for four weeks at ArcLight venues and at events across the city.

Boba Guys, a bubble tea business that opened in 2014 and now has several locations in LA, New York, and San Francisco, will kick off the collaboration from June 28 to July 25.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, which got its start in 1934 in Santa Barbara and began its ice cream endeavors in the 1970s, will be debuting their caramel corn inspired treat July 26 to August 22. The Hollywood-loved favorite counts Barbara Streisand, Julia Michaels and Lili Reinhart as fans, among others. Last summer, the ice cream brand even took its frozen treats to the skies for first-class fliers in a partnership with Delta Airlines.

Gourmet chocolatier Compartes Chocolates, known for their artistically packaged designer treats, will debut their caramel corn creation from August 23 to September 20.

In addition to the new concessions, ArcLight commissioned an interactive art piece by artist Nico Fonseca for the ArcLight Hollywood location.

Sticking to confection theme, the piece features scratch-and-sniff sections that smell of butter, salt, sweet corn and sugar, along with cinema-inspired optical illusions.