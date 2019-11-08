AFM: 'Arctic' Producer Takes Rights to 'Grey House' (Exclusive)

Noah Haeussner’s Heart of Darkness Pictures has acquired the rights to Levi Holloway's new play about a young couple seeking shelter from a blizzard in a small cabin.

Noah Haeussner’s Heart of Darkness Pictures has acquired the rights to Levi Holloway's new play, Grey House, which garnered critical praise out of Chicago following its premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre (whose co-founding member and current board member is Michael Shannon).

Grey House involves a young couple seeking shelter from a blizzard in a small cabin, following a brutal car wreck. The cabin’s six seemingly innocent inhabitants — five children and their minder — quickly start to expose the couple’s secrets, unmaking everything they know about themselves, and hurling them toward a potentially sinister destination.

Producers on the feature will include Haeussner as well as Katherine LeBlond, who both produced the documentary Janis: Little Girl Blue, and executive producer Michael Raimondi.



In addition to this latest collaboration, Grey House scribe Holloway has joined Heart of Darkness as a partner, where he will develop current projects, acquire available IP and cultivate untapped talent. Holloway is a Chicago native who is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Neverbird Project, a Chicago based deaf and hearing youth theater company, in addition to being an ensemble member at A Red Orchid Theatre.

Earlier this year, Holloway's The Haven Place was acquired by Heart of Darkness and Haeussner’s parent company Union Entertainment Group for series development, and is planning to start shooting in 2020, with its showrunner being finalized.

This new acquisition follows the theatrical release of Haeussner’s Mads Mikkelsen film Arctic, released in March 2019 by Bleecker Street, which world premiered at Cannes in 2018. Haeussner also produced the feature Here are the Young Men, starring Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Vikings), which is being sold at this year’s AFM. Arclight is handling international sales at AFM for the film, with ICM and CAA handling North American sales.



Production for Grey House is scheduled to commence in the fall of 2020.