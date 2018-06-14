MTV Movie & TV Awards: What to Expect at This Year's Show

Tiffany Haddish will host the ceremony, at which 'Black Panther' and 'Stranger Things' dominate with seven noms apiece.

It's almost time to roll out the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. This year's show will offer up a mix of last year's awards season favorites — such as Lady Bird and Call Me by Your Name — and more recent blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War. The ceremony, hosted by Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish, is set to air Monday.

In addition to celebrating the best in film, for the second year in a row, the awards show will also include TV. Last year's rebrand came alongside additional changes that will remain in effect, including gender-neutral categories and a slew of new awards, ranging from tearjerker to best musical moment.

Haddish herself is nominated for two awards — which are voted on by fans — but it's Black Panther and Netflix's Stranger Things that lead the tally.

Black Panther scored a total of seven nominations, including one for best movie. Stranger Things earned the same amount of noms, with a number of the show's young cast members receiving individual mentions.

The TV side is particularly full of heavy hitters. Both 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale received multiple noms. While these categories were dominated by Netflix projects — the streaming giant beat out every TV network and streamer with 10 total noms — Disney reigned supreme on the film side, earning a total of 15 noms.

MTV will also award this year's special honorees, Chris Pratt and Lena Waithe.

Pratt is receiving the Generation Award, reserved for "one outstanding talent" with noteworthy contributions for film and TV. MTV praised the Jurassic World star for "capturing the hearts of audiences" for the past 25 years in roles in Parks and Recreation and Guardians of the Galaxy, among others.

Waithe, who MTV said has made "groundbreaking contributions on and off the screen," will be honored with the Trailblazer Award.

"Lena is shaking up Hollywood and breaking cultural boundaries through her innovative and authentic storytelling," said Amy Doyle, general manager at MTV, VH1 and Logo, in making the announcement. "Her unwavering passion for equality and inclusion make her the perfect recipient for this year’s Trailblazer Award."

Throughout the night, Haddish will be joined on stage by presenters Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogan, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Common, Gina Rodgriguez and more.

Nick Jonas and producer Mustard are set to perform, along with Chloe x Halle.

Prior to the show, Riverdale stars Ashleigh Murray and Vanessa Morgan will be hosting the Awards Watch Party Live on MTV's Facebook, where they'll offer a behind-the-scenes look and prizes, among other interactive features.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and takes place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.