Jennifer Hudson Sings "Respect" in Preview for Aretha Franklin Biopic

Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess and newcomer Sky Dakota Turner round out the cast of 'Respect.'

Jennifer Hudson belts out "Respect" in the first preview for MGM's upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

Dressed in a sparkly gold dress, Hudson sings an a cappella rendition of the song. "What you want/ Baby, I got it/ What you need/ You know I got it/ All I'm asking/ Is for a little respect," she sings.

Throughout the stripped down performance, the camera slowly zooms out to reveal the singer standing in front of a large sign that reads the song's title.

The performance then picks up its pace and instruments are added. Hudson continues to sing Franklin's 1967 hit for the remainder of the 44-second clip.

The movie will follow Franklin's rise to fame, from her beginnings in her father's choir, to her ascent to the Queen of Soul.

Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess and newcomer Sky Dakota Turner round out the cast of the film.

Liesl Tommy directed the film, while Nashville creator Callie Khouri penned the script.

Tradecrafts' Scott Bernstein and Harvey Mason, Jr., a music producer who has worked with both Hudson and Franklin, produced the film.

In addition to "Respect," the film will feature the songs "I Say a Little Prayer," "Think," "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," "You’ve Got a Friend," "Dr. Feelgood," "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man," "Spanish Harlem," "Young, Gifted and Black," "Ain’t No Way," "Precious Lord," "There’s a Fountain Filled With Blood," "Amazing Grace" and "Chain of Fools."

The late Franklin was involved in the project, which has been in development for many years.

Hudson isn't the only actress playing Franklin next year. On the small screen, Cynthia Erivo will portray the Queen of Soul in the third season of National Geographic's Genius, premiering in May.

Respect is set to hit theaters on Oct. 9, 2020. Watch the full teaser below.

Hudson spoke about being cast as Franklin when she stopped by The Late Show on Thursday.

The actress said that Franklin first got in touch with her after she starred in the 2006 film Dreamgirls. "She made her final decision while I was on The Color Purple. She called me. 'I've made my decision. It is gonna be you playing me,'" Hudson recalled. "I said, 'Yes, ma'am.' She said, 'Don't say anything.' I said, 'I won't say anything. Whatever you say don't do, I'm not gonna do.'"

She also shared a story about Franklin crashing a rehearsal for a tribute performance Hudson was doing in her honor at the BET Honors. "It was supposed to be a surprise," she said. "We're in rehearsal at the venue and Aretha shouldn't have known anything about it and all of a sudden she bursts inside of the rehearsal space. And everybody stops like, 'Okay, Aretha's here. What do we do?'"

"She sat down and she talked to me for a long time and then she made like she was leaving," Hudson continued. "They said, 'She's outside of the door listening.'"