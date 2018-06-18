Ari Emanuel to Keynote VenuesNow Conference

The Endeavor CEO will give the closing address at the second annual live entertainment conference.

Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, will give the closing keynote speech at this year's VenuesNow Conference. The second edition of the conference will run June 19-20 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Emanuel also sits on the board of Live Nation, which is sponsoring the conference. According to the conference's press release, the event is "a forum for industry leaders of live entertainment facilities promoting innovation."

Other speakers at this year's conference include Jerry Bruckheimer, CAA's Carole Kinzel and UTA's David Zedeck.

Produced by Oak View Group, the second annual VenuesNow conference is an invite-only forum for industry leaders to collaborate and discuss music, sports, technology, security, and sponsorship, among other topics.