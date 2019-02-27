Ariana Grande, Halsey, Alicia Keys, More to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves will also perform at the awards show.

Ariana Grande, Halsey and Alicia Keys are among the performers slated to take the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards next month. Other performers include Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves.

Additionally, iHeartMedia announced that Taylor Swift will receive the iHeartRadio tour of the year award for her Reputation stadium tour. The stint sold more than 2 million tickets in the U.S. and grossed $266 million, marking it as the highest-selling U.S. tour in history by any artist.

Voting is still open here until March 7 for a number of other awards, including best fan army presented by Taco Bell, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, the social star award, best solo breakout and cutest musician’s pet.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off March 14 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will air live on Fox at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. The two-hour event will also air also air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Tickets to the show are currently on sale to the general public at axs.com.

